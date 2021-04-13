Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Increases By 381.8%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 381.8% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
IINX opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Ionix Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.91.
Ionix Technology Company Profile
