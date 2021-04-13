Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Increases By 381.8%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 381.8% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IINX opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Ionix Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

Get Ionix Technology alerts:

Ionix Technology Company Profile

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.