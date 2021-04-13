Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Declines By 95.2%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ITVPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474. ITV has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

