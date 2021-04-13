Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Grows By 589.2%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 589.2% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JSAIY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

J Sainsbury stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. 32,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

