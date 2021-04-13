Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Grows By 3,050.0%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 3,050.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:JTTRY opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Japan Airport Terminal has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

