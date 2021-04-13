Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Drops By 68.2%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JCTCF stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $37.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

