Short Interest in KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Declines By 72.2%

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KZMYY remained flat at $$5.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. 16,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

