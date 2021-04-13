Short Interest in Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Increases By 500.0%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of KNRRY opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

