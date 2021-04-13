Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Decreases By 92.3%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY remained flat at $$10.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.13. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

