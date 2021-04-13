Short Interest in Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Declines By 70.1%

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSDF opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. Kungsleden AB has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $7.87.

Get Kungsleden AB (publ) alerts:

About Kungsleden AB (publ)

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.