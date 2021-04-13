Short Interest in Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Declines By 70.1%

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSDF opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. Kungsleden AB has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $7.87.
About Kungsleden AB (publ)
Featured Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.