Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Decreases By 88.6%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LEMIF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,578. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that comprises four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

