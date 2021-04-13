Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Decreases By 98.8%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LNVGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

LNVGY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.69. 27,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,789. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.