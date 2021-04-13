Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Declines By 81.8%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS LNNGY remained flat at $$175.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 56 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.12. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $177.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

