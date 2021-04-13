Short Interest in Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Declines By 75.1%

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the March 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GTSIF remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,272. Lobe Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Get Lobe Sciences alerts:

About Lobe Sciences

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support for development of transformational medicine in the United States. The company intends to develop psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lobe Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobe Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.