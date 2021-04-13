Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Declines By 72.6%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LMGDF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 136,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.91.
