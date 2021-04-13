Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Declines By 72.6%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMGDF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 136,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.91.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Cangrejos project consisting of 10 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

