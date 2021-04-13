Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Declines By 74.8%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the March 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MFD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,531. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 54,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.