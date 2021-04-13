Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Decreases By 75.5%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the March 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGU. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

NYSE MGU traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. 15,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.