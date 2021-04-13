Short Interest in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Drops By 69.1%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MAYNF stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Mayne Pharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

