Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Drops By 94.9%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the March 15th total of 1,833,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDMP stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.20. 1,152,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,293,900. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.94.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

