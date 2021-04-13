Short Interest in Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Rises By 433.3%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Melcor Developments stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. Melcor Developments has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

