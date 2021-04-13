Short Interest in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Grows By 563.6%

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, an increase of 563.6% from the March 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 124.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

MTSL stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

