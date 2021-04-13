Short Interest in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Drops By 69.9%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $81,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 503,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,309 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 527,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 73,953 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.