Short Interest in M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Drops By 83.8%

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,839. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

