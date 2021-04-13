Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Increases By 646.7%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 646.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.7 days.
OTCMKTS:MALRF remained flat at $$28.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. Mineral Resources has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $33.00.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
