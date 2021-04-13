Short Interest in MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Expands By 666.7%

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJARF stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 121,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,282. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. MJardin Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

About MJardin Group

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, harvesting, processing, and sale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company also provides consulting, design, operational, and other management services, such as strategic capital and financing, project management services for cultivation, licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and day-to-day personnel management and oversight to licensed cannabis operators with cultivation and retail businesses.

