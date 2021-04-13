Short Interest in MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Expands By 666.7%

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MJARF stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 121,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,282. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. MJardin Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.22.
About MJardin Group
