Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Increases By 297.8%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 297.8% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

MSADY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 16,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,067. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.59.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

