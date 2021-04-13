Short Interest in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Drops By 92.9%

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 65.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. 208,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,671. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

