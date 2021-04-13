Short Interest in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Declines By 98.4%

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE:NYC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. New York City REIT has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $30.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

