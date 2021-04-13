Short Interest in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Declines By 73.1%

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the March 15th total of 520,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 321,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHIC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth $1,235,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewHold Investment by 541.2% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 641,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 541,200 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHIC opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24. NewHold Investment has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

