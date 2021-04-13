Short Interest in NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Rises By 692.6%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a growth of 692.6% from the March 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRCF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 777,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. NextSource Materials has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.42.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

