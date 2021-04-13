Short Interest in NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Drops By 82.6%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NCSYF stock remained flat at $$272.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. NICE has a 1 year low of $232.00 and a 1 year high of $272.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.41.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

