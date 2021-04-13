Short Interest in Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Drops By 87.5%

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RCCMF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03. Nippon Dragon Resources has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

About Nippon Dragon Resources

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc engages in exploration of precious metals in Canada. It holds interest in the Rocmec 1 gold property located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which consists of 20 mining claims covering an area of approximately 800 hectares located in the Courville Township; and the Denain project which consists of 24 mining titles located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

