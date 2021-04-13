Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Expands By 368.7%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 368.7% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 59,934,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,345,406. North Bay Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get North Bay Resources alerts:

North Bay Resources Company Profile

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, tellurium, and platinum deposits. It holds interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; the Coronation gold project located in the Slocan Mining district, and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.