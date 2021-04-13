Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Expands By 368.7%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 368.7% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
North Bay Resources stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 59,934,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,345,406. North Bay Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
North Bay Resources Company Profile
