Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Declines By 89.0%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE NRT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 11,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.28. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 81.10% and a return on equity of 1,101.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

