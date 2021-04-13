Short Interest in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Decreases By 89.2%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the March 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NMMC stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12. North Mountain Merger has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMMC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

