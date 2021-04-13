Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declines By 97.9%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE NUW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,721. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 50,110 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.