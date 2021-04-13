Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Drops By 71.1%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

