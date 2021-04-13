Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Drops By 69.9%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JRI opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

