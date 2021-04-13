Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Declines By 97.7%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORZCF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Orezone Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Orezone Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of ORZCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. 8,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,736. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

