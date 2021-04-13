Short Interest in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Decreases By 91.9%

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTRA opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. OTR Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $8,280,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,575,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000.

OTR Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

