Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Expands By 944.4%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 944.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.6 days.

POFCF remained flat at $$1.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

