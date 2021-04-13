Short Interest in Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Expands By 384.8%

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 384.8% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGSVY opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $301.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. Pgs Asa has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGSVY shares. Barclays raised Pgs Asa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pgs Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

