Short Interest in Photoelectron Corp. (OTCMKTS:PECN) Grows By 3,757.1%

Photoelectron Corp. (OTCMKTS:PECN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 3,757.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of Photoelectron stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Photoelectron has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Photoelectron
