Short Interest in Photoelectron Corp. (OTCMKTS:PECN) Grows By 3,757.1%

Photoelectron Corp. (OTCMKTS:PECN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 3,757.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of Photoelectron stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Photoelectron has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Photoelectron

Photoelectron Corporation, a technology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of miniature x-ray systems for multiple market applications. It creates and adapts miniature x-ray systems for various applications in healthcare and nonhealthcare related markets. The company offers micro-adaptive x-ray systems designed for x-ray fluorescence analysis, intravascular radiation therapy, brachytherapy, radiosurgery, intraoperative radiation therapy, and instrumentation to the industrial and medical markets through original equipment manufacturers.

