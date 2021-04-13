Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Decreases By 75.6%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the March 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PCK stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 48,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,162. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5,043.3% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

