Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Expands By 456.9%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a growth of 456.9% from the March 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PT stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Pintec Technology has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

