Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Decreases By 86.5%

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the March 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:PHT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 80,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,974. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%.

About Pioneer High Income Trust

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.