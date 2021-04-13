Short Interest in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Increases By 305.1%

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 305.1% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Points International has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 million, a P/E ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.20% of Points International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

