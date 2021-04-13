Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Grows By 2,100.0%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Prada from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of Prada stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. Prada has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

