Short Interest in Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Grows By 1,332.9%

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, an increase of 1,332.9% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,691,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Principal Solar stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 5,729,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,115. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16. Principal Solar has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc owns and operates solar generation facilities. The company is based in Lewisville, Texas.

