Short Interest in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Increases By 489.5%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 489.5% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PSC stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $46.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 725.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427,479 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.46% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $59,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

