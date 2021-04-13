Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Drops By 84.4%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PKTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,206. ProtoKinetix has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry eye diseases.

